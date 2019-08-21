Houdini musical The Impossible Man in development

Initial plans for a musical based on the life of iconic magician Harry Houdini have been announced.

Entitled The Impossible Man, the brand new show is currently in development, with Federico Bellone (Dirty Dancing) attached to direct the piece and Karl Sydow producing.

Initial readings and recording sessions have already taken place, with full workshops in 2020 and previews in Detroit (where Houdini had his last stunt) in 2021. The musical has "sights" on Broadway and West End runs down the line.

Houdini moved to America from Hungary and became an international phenomenon at the start of the 20th century. The musical will take place during the magician and stuntman's final performance in the autumn of 1926, and feature a series of flashbacks through the man's life, as well as a score influenced by Hungarian folk music. The show promises to feature over 20 illusions never seen on stage before.

You can watch a teaser trailer for the musical here and see artwork from the production's planning stages below:



