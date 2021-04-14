Horrible Histories unveils new boat tour production sailing down the Thames

Birmingham Stage Company and Woods Silver Fleet has unveiled a new touring attraction entitled Terrible Thames.

Created by the Horrible Histories team, the show will see spectators leave on a boat from Tower Bridge Quay and sail past a plethora of iconic London landmarks.

Audience capacity will be initially set at 120 per trip as the country slowly reopens as the vaccine roll-out continues.

Stories featured in the trip come from the likes of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, Julius Caesar, the Duke of Wellington, Queen Boudicca, Jack the Ripper and Captain Kidd.

Adult tickets start at £22, with the production setting sail on 17 July 2021.