HOME Manchester unveils 2022 spring season including Hedwig and the Angry Inch and RashDash

Much-loved HOME in Manchester has unveiled its spring / summer 2022 season.

Les Enfants Terribles will adapt Sophie Anderson's best-selling The House with Chicken Legs for the stage, running from 29 March. The piece combines magic, music and puppetry in the quintessential Les Enfants Terribles fashion. It is adapted by Oliver Lansley and directed by Lansley and James Seager, with composition and sound design by Alexander Wolfe.

After this, the previously revealed revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch runs from 27 April to 11 May, starring Divina de Campo in the titular role (Hedwig). After this, the venue will also co-produce Claudia Rankine's first published play The White Card, while Hofesh Shechter will return with the contemporary dance production Double Murder.

In the smaller HOME space, the venue will stage JUMBIE from Black queer enterprise Dudaan, while RashDash will present new show Oh Mother, exploring concepts of motherhood and family. Dorcas Seb concludes the season with Vice Versa.

Dave Moutrey, Director and CEO of HOME, said: "I'm delighted to be announcing such an exciting programme of contemporary theatre for 2022. Presenting a season of such high-quality co-commissions and co-productions is a true reflection of HOME's approach to collaboration and it is a huge pleasure to be working with such incredible partners and talented artists from across the North West and nationally. There is a huge diversity of work across the programme, which give us the opportunity to welcome a wide range of audiences to HOME – to be entertained, to reflect, to be challenged and to find hope and joy."