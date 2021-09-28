HMS Pinafore revival at the London Coliseum full casting revealed

Full cast has been revealed for the upcoming revival of HMS Pinafore, which heads for the London Coliseum from late next month.

Cal McCrystal directs, with the show led by the previously revealed Les Dennis, making his operatic debut. Joining him are John Savournin as Captain Corcoran, Elgan Llŷr Thomas as Ralph Rackstraw, Alexandra Oomens as Josephine, Marcus Farnsworth as the Boatswain, Henry Waddington as Dick Deadeye, Hilary Summers as Buttercup, Bethan Langford as Hebe and Ossian Huskinson as Bob Becket.

Gilbert and Sullivan's comic piece, which sticks a needle in the side of the British class system, plays on selected dates from 29 October to 11 December, with a running time of two hours.

McCrystal said today: "I am so excited to be back at the ENO. After the last year we all badly need a jolly good laugh and I promise that HMS Pinafore will be just that. It is a joy to work with my creative team, the amazing cast and the always superb ENO chorus."

The piece is conducted by Chris Hopkins, with set and costumes by takis, choreography by Lizzi Gee and lighting by Tim Mitchell.

Tickets are on sale below.