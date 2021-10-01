Hit musical composer Frank Wildhorn to present concert at Cadogan Hall

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, responsible for the likes of Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland, Victor/Victoria, Jekyll and Hyde and more, will come to Cadogan Hall for a special concert on 16 January 2022.

With Wildhorn and a variety of special guests appearing, the evening will see a variety of numbers from Wildhorn's hit shows, presented alongside a variety of to-be-revealed artists.

Running at the west London location at 6.30pm, tickets are on sale now.

Wildhorn said today: "I am so thrilled to bring the concerts of Bonnie and Clyde to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and to bring my Frank and Friends concert to London for the very first time. I know that you will be excited by the incredible artists that will share the stage with my amazing band and me. I cannot wait to share this evening with everyone at Cadogan Hall!"





As mentioned in his quote, the day after Wildhorn's special evening, a concert version of his musical Bonnie and Clyde will be staged at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.