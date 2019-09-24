High Fidelity musical London premiere at the Turbine Theatre casting announced

Casting has been announced for the London premiere of the High Fidelity musical, which runs at the new Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel of the same name (which was adapted into a film in 2000 starring John Cusack and Jack Black), the piece follows a record store owner in his mid-30s who prefers to observe life rather than immerse himself in it – much to the chagrin of his girlfriend. The musical first ran in Boston in 2006.

The cast will include Shanay Holmes (Rent and The Bridges of Madison County), Eleanor Kane (Fun Home), Oliver Ormson (The Addams Family and The Book of Mormon), Rosie Fletcher (Hadestown), Carl Au (Jersey Boys), Robbie Durham (Billy Elliot), Joshua Dever (New Jersey Nights), Lauran Rae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Jessica Lee (Les Misérables), Bobbie Little (Little Shop Of Horrors) and Robert Tripolino (Jesus Christ Superstar).

The film and stage production originally moved Hornby's novel from London to USA, but this new production will take the story back to the British capital. The show runs from 21 October to 7 December.

High Fidelity has book by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), music by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Bring It On). Vikki Stone has joined the team to work with the authors to relocate the action back to its London/Camden roots.

Tom Jackson Greaves will direct and choreograph the production, which has designs by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter and casting by Will Burton. Helen Siveter will be the associate director.