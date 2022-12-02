Hex at the National Theatre – first look at the new musical

Take a first look at Hex at the National Theatre!

A reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, the piece is billed as a "mythic, big-hearted musical that goes beyond the waking kiss". It features a book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by NT artistic director Rufus Norris, who also directs the production. Thanks to last year's world premiere run being hampered and cut short by the pandemic, the musical never officially celebrated a press night.

Appearing are Michael Elcock, reprising his role as Bert from 2021, Rosie Graham (Princess Rose), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Queenie) and Lisa Lambe (Fairy) to get their thoughts on the show's imminent comeback. Check out our exclusive video below.













The company is completed by (in alphabetical order) Zaynah Ahmed, Marc Akinfolarin, Christopher Akrill, Sabrina Aloueche, Ben Goffe, Chris Jenkins, Kalisha Johnson, Amanda Lindgren, Michael Matus, Kody Mortimer, Neïma Naouri, Mark Oxtoby, Kate Parr, Aharon Rayner, Olivia Saunders, Sasha Shadid, Rumi Sutton and Riley Woodford.

The production features set and costume designs by Katrina Lindsay and choreography by Jade Hackett, with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Marc Tritschler, orchestrations by Simon Hale, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Simon Baker and video design by Ash J Woodward. The consultant choreographer is Bill Deamer and Séimí Campbell is associate director.

Hex runs to 14 January at the National Theatre, with a press night set for 6 December. Tickets are on sale below.