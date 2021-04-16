Helen McCrory has died aged 52

Legendary actress and star of stage and screen Helen McCrory has died, her husband Damian Lewis has announced, at the age of 52.

McCrory has appeared in some of the biggest TV series and films of late, including Peaky Blinders and Quiz. She appeared on stage in The Deep Blue Sea (2016) Medea (2014), and before that The Last of the Haussmans in 2012 all at the National Theatre. Other stage credits include Rosmersholm at the Almeida, Uncle Vanya at the Donmar Warehouse and As You Like It in the West End. She won the Critics' Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress for her role in Medea.

On screen, she appeared as Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films, and before that played Cherie Blair in The Crown. Other film credits include Skyfall and Hugo.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, McCrory and her husband supported the Feed NHS programme to help feed NHS staff working on the front lines.

