Heaven nightclub to host musical theatre rave

The iconic Heaven nightclub will host a special musical theatre-themed rave.

With cosplay encouraged (though not obligatory), the evening will see a wealth of musical hits played, with special guests performing sets across the night. There will also be musical themed cocktails for those drinking.

Titled "The After Party", the event is set to be hosted by West End marketer and write, Willy and will run from 9pm Sunday night through to 4am the next morning on Sunday 21 August.

Willy said today: "This industry is still recovering from difficult times. Sometimes you just have to walk into the club ‘purse first' and leave your troubles at the train station. It's time for Big Fun!"

Heaven representative Jack Downs said: "We couldn't be more excited to host an event celebrating all things musical theatre, come down for a night of pure fabulousness."

Early bird tickets start at £7.50 and are available via Eventbrite.