The Haystack at the Hampstead Theatre: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has a exclusive first look at The Haystack as it runs at the Hampstead Theatre until 7 March, with a press night tonight (6 February).

Sarah Woodward, Oliver Johnstone and Enyi Okoronkwo in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

Al Blyth's world premiere production – and first full-length play – marks Roxana Silbert's directing debut as artistic director of the venue.

Rona Morison and Oliver Johnstone in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

The cast includes Lucy Black (Top Girls at the National Theatre), Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons at the Old Vic), Rona Morison (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Donmar Warehouse), Enyi Okoronkwo (Noises Off at the Lyric Hammersmith) and Sarah Woodward (Quiz at the Noël Coward Theatre).

Rona Morison and Lucy Black in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

The show tells of an investigative journalist who unearths a controversial lead in a world monitored by GCHQ and national surveillance.

With design by Tom Piper, lighting is by Rick Fisher, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, costume by Emma Cains, video by Duncan McLean, movement by Wayne Parsons and casting by Juliet Horsley.

Sarah Woodward in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

Rona Morison in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

Lucy Black in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz

Enyi Okoronkwo in The Haystack

© Ellie Kurttz