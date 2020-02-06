The Haystack at the Hampstead Theatre: first look photos
Roxana Silbert's directing debut as the venue's artistic director is now playing at the north London venue
WhatsOnStage has a exclusive first look at The Haystack as it runs at the Hampstead Theatre until 7 March, with a press night tonight (6 February).
Al Blyth's world premiere production – and first full-length play – marks Roxana Silbert's directing debut as artistic director of the venue.
The cast includes Lucy Black (Top Girls at the National Theatre), Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons at the Old Vic), Rona Morison (The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie at the Donmar Warehouse), Enyi Okoronkwo (Noises Off at the Lyric Hammersmith) and Sarah Woodward (Quiz at the Noël Coward Theatre).
The show tells of an investigative journalist who unearths a controversial lead in a world monitored by GCHQ and national surveillance.
With design by Tom Piper, lighting is by Rick Fisher, composition and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, costume by Emma Cains, video by Duncan McLean, movement by Wayne Parsons and casting by Juliet Horsley.