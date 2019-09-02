Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast go back to Hogwarts at King's Cross Station

Fans were treated to a surprise back to school celebration this weekend at King's Cross Station from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast, as they made their way up to Hogwarts for another year.

Hundreds of Harry Potter enthusiasts descended on the secret entrance to platform nine and three-quarters in full fancy dress, where they were treated to interactive pop-up stands and a photo opportunity with a life-sized LEGO® version of the Ford Anglia featured in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

As fans readied themselves for the 11:00 departure, they were serenaded by the Queens College Oxford Choir, dressed as their favourite Hogwarts house and performing songs from the Grammy-nominated soundtrack to Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Then, as the fictional train departed for another year of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the cast of the Olivier Award-winning production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child magically appeared for a live performance of the "Wand Dance".

The celebration comes during the 4th year that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has played to audiences at the Palace Theatre, London – currently booking until 15 March 2020.