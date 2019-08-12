Harriet Mackie to take over from Georgia Gatti as the Old Vic producer

Harriet Mackie will take over as producer of the Old Vic, it has been announced.

Mackie is currently the senior producer at the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, where she has been since June 2017. She will take over from Georgia Gatti, who will leave the London venue at the end of 2019.

Of her new role Mackie said: "For the past two years I have also had the pleasure of working in partnership with the team on our co-production of Local Hero, seeing their passion, ambition and values first hand. I am, however, very sad to be leaving the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and the Scottish theatre community who have welcomed me so wholeheartedly. It is a community that I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of, and have learned much from. The Lyceum audiences are in for an amazing journey ahead with the wonderful David Greig."

Mackie joins a senior team led by artistic director Matthew Warchus, executive director Kate Varah and finance director Ben Lee.

Warchus said: "As we prepare to bid a fond farewell to Georgia...I'm pleased and excited to have Harriet Mackie joining us as producer at the Old Vic. Harriet brings a varied and impressive range of experience to the role, most recently as senior producer at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, and I and the entire team look forward enormously to working with her."