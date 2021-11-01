Hannah Waddingham joins Hocus Pocus 2 as production begins on Disney Plus sequel

Disney confirmed this afternoon the casting and production for Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the much-loved classic.

Playing the iconic three witches in the film will be Bette Midler (The First Wives Club), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City,), and Kathy Najimy (Sister), while Doug Jones (The Shape of Water) also returns as Billy Butcherson.

Also in the film are Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) as Becca, Lilia Buckingham (Dirt) as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) as Izzy.

Joining them will be Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso," "Game of Thrones"), Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf''), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Production is taking place in Rhode Island with the piece directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal). Fletcher says today: "Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow, and how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

The new film is set 29 years after the original, and will follow a group of High School students as they attempt to battle the three ravenous witches (Buckley, Jessica-Parker and Najimy).

A specific date for an autumn 2022 release is to be revealed.