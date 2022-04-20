Hannah Lowther makes debut as Heather Duke in Heathers

In the latest example of understudy heroism, Hannah Lowther will make her debut this evening in the role of Heather Duke in Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace.

The feat is even more impressive considering that Lowther is not the official cover for the role, and only had four hours to rehearse. Playing it will make her the first person to perform all three of the Heathers, as she covers the other two.

Lowther rose to fame for her viral videos on TikTok while working at Tesco during the pandemic. When she subsequently got cast in Heathers she described herself as "literally living my dream".

Directed by Andy Fickman, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers".

It features choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Tickets for the show are on sale via the link below.