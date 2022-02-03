Hampstead Theatre reveals cast of The Fever Syndrome

Hampstead Theatre has announced the complete cast and creative team for the upcoming world premiere of The Fever Syndrome, written by Alexis Zegerman and directed by Roxana Silbert.

The company includes Lisa Dillon (Cranford) as Dorothea Myers-Cooper, Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall) as Philip Tennyson, Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out) as Megan Myers, Robert Lindsay (Anything Goes) as Professor R Myers, Sam Marks (Doctor Who) as Anthony Myers, Bo Poraj (Miranda) as Nate Cooper and Alex Waldmann (The Mikvah Project) as Thomas Myers, alongside Nancy Allsop (God Bless the Child) as Lily Cooper and Charlotte Pourret Wythe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Young Dot.

The play follows a dysfunctional family, who gather at their Upper West Side Manhattan home as their ailing father (played by Lindsay) is set to receive a lifetime achievement award for his work in IVF innovation.

Silbert commented: "The Fever Syndrome is an epic family drama and I can't wait to bring Alexis' vibrant play to life with this tremendous team of artists. It's a multi-generational feast of complicated relationships, festering grudges and explosive feelings."



The creative team includes designer Lizzie Clachan, lighting designer Matt Haskins, sound designer Max Pappenheim, movement director Wayne Parsons, dialect coach Stephen Kemble, casting director Helena Palmer CDG and assistant director Segen Yosef.

The piece, presented by special arrangement with Manhattan Theatre Club, runs from 19 March until 23 April 2022.



