Hampstead Theatre reveals full cast and creative team for Naomi Wallace's The Breach

Hampstead Theatre has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its forthcoming UK premiere production of The Breach.

Written by Naomi Wallace and directed by Sarah Frankcom, the piece follows a group of teenage friends and the devastating events they experience.

Wallace commented:"The Breach is my first in a trilogy of plays focused on different communities in my home state of Kentucky. It tells a story of love and survival amongst a specific set of youths in 1970s America, shining light on the political landscape designed to fail them and the American Dream intended to fool them. I am thrilled that the play is receiving its UK premiere at Hampstead Theatre, and I am excited to see what director Sarah Frankcom and the fantastic ensemble of young actors bring to The Breach."

Featured in the company are Charlie Beck (Masters Of The Air), Jasmine Blackborow (Shadow and Bone), Alfie Jones (Teenage Dick), Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack), Douggie McMeekin (Chernobyl), Stanley Morgan (The Sandman) and Shannon Tarbet (Killing Eve).

The creative team for the production includes designer Naomi Dawson, lighting director Rick Fisher, sound designer Tingying Dong, voice director Michaela Kennen, movement director Jennifer Jackson, casting director Nadine Rennie CDG and assistant director Tramaine Reindorf.

The Breach is scheduled to run from 6 May until 4 June 2022.



