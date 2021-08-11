Hampstead Theatre announces full casting for The Memory of Water and Malindadzimu

Casting has been unveiled for two upcoming Hampstead Theatre productions.

Shelagh Stephenson's award-winning play The Memory of Water, directed by Alice Hamilton, will play from 2 September and explores ideas of conflicting memories. It is set to star Lucy Black, Kulvinder Ghir, Adam James, Lizzy McInnerny, Carolina Main and Laura Rogers.

The creative team features designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer and sound designer Harry Blake with casting by Briony Barnett CDG.

In the venue's downstairs space, Shyko Amos, Kudzai Mangombe, Sifiso Mazibuko, Tendai Humphrey Sitima and Natasha Williams will star in Mufaro Makubika's new play Malindadzimu, playing from 17 September.

Monique Touko will be making her professional directing debut in the show, which also features designer Zoë Hurwitz; lighting designer Matt Haskins and sound designer Max Pappenheim on its creative team. The piece tells of a mother and daughter's search for belonging.