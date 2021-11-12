New plays from Florian Zeller, Roy Williams and Alexis Zegerman to premiere at Hampstead Theatre

The Hampstead Theatre will present the world premieres of three new plays in 2022.

The venue will host the debut of Oscar-winner Florian Zeller's new play The Forest, adapted by similarly commended Christopher Hampton (the pair recently oversaw the big-screen adaptation of hit play The Father).

Directed by Jonathan Kent, the piece follows a man "tormented by the conflicting demands of family, career and sexual desire". It will run from 4 February until 12 March. Cast and creative team are to be revealed.

Following this, The Fever Syndrome by Alexis Zegerman will play from 18 March until 23 April. Directed by Hampstead Theatre's artistic director Roxana Silbert, the show is the story of a dysfunctional family ready to celebrate their innovative father.

Finally, The Fellowship by Roy Williams, directed by Paulette Randall, will run from 17 June until 23 July. The piece is based on two sisters leading completely different lives, who are children of the Windrush generation.

Silbert said today: "I am delighted to be announcing three world premieres today for 2022. Since its inception, Hampstead Theatre has been a home for dramatists and a centre for presenting new plays in front of audiences for the first time. I'm very excited to be welcoming some incredible artists to our Main Stage. Each has a rich and unique story to share about family, love and relationships. I'm especially delighted to be welcoming Roy and Alexis back to Hampstead, and deeply honoured that Florian has chosen Hampstead for his new play – the first to receive its world premiere outside of France.

"It will have been two years since we offered a new play on the Main Stage and it is a profound joy to be able to do so for our amazing audiences who have remained so loyal during difficult times."