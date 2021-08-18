Hamilton's Sharon Rose: 'My relationship with Eliza has definitely shifted and grown'

Hamilton is gearing up for its West End return, and ahead of time, the show's star Sharon Rose filled us in as she prepares to return to the world-upending award-winning masterpiece.









You'd been playing Eliza for mere months when the pandemic began – do you think your relationship with the role has shifted in the intervening period?

My relationship with Eliza has definitely shifted and grown. We were all changed one way or another and in some small way I too understood the pain of loss that she did, and the desire to tell the stories of those we've lost.





Can you describe how it was back in the rehearsal room – rediscovering Hamilton's magic while also staying safe?

Being back in that room was exhilarating! Listening to that music again and seeing our amazing team build the show back up – which is not a small feat- was a reminder that to be surrounded by such talented people is a blessing!





Hamilton landed on Disney Plus while the show was locked down – how did it feel watching it reach a whole new audience and know you're a part of that?

It felt so wonderful! Knowing that young people all over the world who wouldn't normally be able to watch the show were able to have access brought us all joy. This is why we tell these stories!





Are there new aspects of the show that you think will resonate all the more now?

We are certainly fortunate to have an incredibly talented creative team that are open and in constant communication with us.





Is there a number or scene you're particularly excited to perform in front of a full, live audience once more?

I can't wait to stand in what we call the "Time Line" again. It's during the song ‘Alexander Hamilton' and the entire cast stands in one line and sings directly to the audience. That moment really sets the show up for me and reminds me that we are in this together! Electric!