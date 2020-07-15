If you loved Hamilton, here are eight places to watch musicals and plays online

Now that Hamilton has blown you all away, you're probably left with the urge to watch more streamed productions online. You're in luck – a range of services and providers have massive back catalogues of stagey goodness! We round-up some top options.

Oh and, if you haven't seen Hamilton yet – why not try it out here!









Digital Theatre

Sheridan Smith as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl

© Johan Persson

A UK-based streaming platform, Digital Theatre has a plethora of great shows available including the Sheridan Smith-led Funny Girl , award-winning Pieces of String or the Old Vic's The Crucible.





Netflix

It's taking a little while for Netflix to get into the streaming-live-shows game but there are a number already on there, including Latin History for Morons and a Barbra Streisand bonanza. We expect to see much more in the coming months – but here's a round-up of what's on there now.





Disney Plus

Beyond Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic odyssey there's also the brilliant Newsies available to watch, so double the reason to sign up now!





BroadwayHD

The cast of Into the Woods

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

BroadwayHD is available for audiences across the world, despite having the Great White Way in its title. There are over a dozen West End musicals available on the platform (as well as a few Broadway ones!) so this would be the best port of call for anyone wanting an online fix. We've picked out some of our favourites.





YouTube

YouTube has an extensive back catalogue of productions, often taken from the "Live!" series that aired in the US over the last few years. We've got some pointers here.





Marquee TV

Dinita Gohil and Kara Tointon

© RSC, photo by Manuel Harlan

A classy offering, Marquee TV has a long-running relationship with the RSC that means a whole host of shows are available online. Oh and they have a lovely two-week free trial as well.





Globe Player

If some classic Shakespeare is what you're craving, look no further than Globe Player, the Globe's online streaming service. As well as some of the Bard's classic plays in his home venue, there're literary hits like Doctor Faustus and The Duchess of Malfi with Gemma Arterton.





Amazon Prime

Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer

© Matthew Murphy

Amazon has amassed an exhaustive list of shows you can rent and buy, including the all-star Les Mis or Miss Saigon. Check out our top picks.