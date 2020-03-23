14 stage shows, musical films, plays and more to watch on Amazon Prime

Lots of people have Amazon Prime Video – some even have it without realising it, they're just pining for speedy delivery times. But here are some shows you can see on the platform. Oh and also spare a thought for those who may be out of work during the ongoing crisis – you can find ways to help here.









1. Jesus Christ Superstar

Got heaven on your mind? The film version of the iconic musical is a rollicking blast and features some outstanding voices (and some edgy desert sets) so if you want to bask in some proper ALW tunes then head for this.









2. The Last Five Years

Jeremy Jordan and Anna Kendrick bring Jason Robert Brown's brilliant back-to-front-to-back musical into blistering focus in this totally underrated film version of the tune-packed piece.





3. Macbeth

Our first Macbeth on this list is the recent version starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. A brooding, visually beautiful recording, it is directed by Justin Kurzel.





4. Barnum

Michael Crawford stars in this musical about the iconic circus master. It was an out-and-out hit well before The Greatest Showman came along, and features some great tunes including "Join the Circus".





5. King Lear

Anthony Hopkins, Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and more tackle the Bard's great tragedy (apparently written during a quarantine, by the way) in this BBC special that aired a couple of years ago. While we're on the subject – isn't it about time Pugh comes to the stage?









6. Richard II

Fiona Shaw is brilliant at most things (cough, Killing Eve, cough) and to see her take on one of Shakespeare's most iconic monarchs in this production is worth its weight in gold.





7. Les Misérables

You can't beat a good dose of Les Mis at any point in life, and there are some epic set pieces in Tom Hooper's 2012 version of the smash-hit musical, starring Hugh Jackman.





8. Macbeth

A drum, a drum, another Macbeth doth come! Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood star in this production courtesy of Rupert Goold, which made the leap to TV after initially running at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2007.





9. Henry V

Kenneth Branagh's Henry V is pretty much considered a definitive production these days, so for anyone wanting a bit of theatre magic with a dash of '90s aesthetic then head for this.









10. The Phantom of the Opera

Missing the West End longrunner? You can still catch the film version featuring Gerard Butler right now. We all need a bit of music of the night!





11. A Midsummer Night's Dream

Try this for a cast – Helen Mirren, Ian Richardson, Judi Dench, Ian Holm, Diana Rigg, Clive Swift and MORE appear in what might be one of the starriest filmed stage productions. Theatre royalty at its best.





12. Little Shop of Horrors

It has some of the best tunes in musical theatre history and while a remake may be on the cards, this original film is an absolute classic and the perfect way to spend a quiet evening.





13. Kiss Me Kate

Want to spend the holidays brushing up your Shakespeare? Well look no further than this film version of the fantastic musical caper.









14. Much Ado About Nothing

Shot over the space of two weeks, Joss Whedon (of Avengers fame) got a group of friends together to shoot their own take on Much Ado all in the same LA household. The results are low-fi and endearing.