Truly Scrumptious star Sally Ann Howes has died aged 91

Stage and screen star Sally Ann Howes has died aged 91.

A duel British-American citizen, she enchanted millions with her portrayal of Truly Scrumptious in the musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, appearing alongside Dick van Dyke in the flying car caper.

Her stage career was no less impressive – she was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Brigadoon, becoming the first performer to be nominated for a revival performance in history.

Howes cut her teeth on the British stage, appearing in the likes of Caprice, Paint Your Wagon (alongside her father Bobby Howes), Summer Song and A Hatful of Rain.

She was offered the role of Eliza in My Fair Lady (taking over from Julie Andrews) – something she accepted after three requests. She appeared in a variety of stage shows across the remainder of her career, including Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music at the New York City Opera. From 2007 to 2008 she toured the US as Mrs Higgins in the Cameron Mackintosh revival of My Fair Lady.

On television she had her own variety show The Sally Ann Howes Show.