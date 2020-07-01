Stage shows, musicals and more to buy or rent on YouTube movies

It took us a while to realise that YouTube sold and rented movies (generally we assumed they just did videos of cats and Chromatica mash-ups), but their back-catalogue is pretty fantastic for any musical fan searching for a stagey fix.

We round-up the best films on offer.









The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman wins hearts in this cheesy classic that has some proper earworms – a nice one to keep the kids engaged while cooped up at home.

Les Misérables

The film version won a raft of award nominations, so why not give it another try and get well acquainted with a lot of actor faces through a series of intense close-ups?

Frozen / Frozen II

Though it's still gearing up for its West End premiere later this year, there's more than enough time to catch the smash-hit film and its sequel before it makes its way onto the West End stage.

The Sound of Music / The Sound of Music Live

We have confidence that you've already watched the cult classic, but why not see it for the 16 going on 17th time?

Mamma Mia!

The original film version of the classic is ready to watch for any super troupers in need of an ABBA fix.

West Side Story

We don't really want to be in America if there's a second spike in covid cases, but we're cool with getting a West Side fix ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2020 movie.

Moulin Rouge!

Who knew the words "elephant", "love" and "medley" would ever make such a delicious combination. The film with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman is available for anyone waiting patiently to watch the stage production.

Hairspray Live

The smash-hit show with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and more is online for anyone to watch if they can't stop the urge for a chance to boogy along to the beat!

Grease Live

Grease is the word so check out this fantastic starry version of the show featuring the likes of Aaron Tveit and Vanessa Hudgens.

The Wiz Live

The magical star-studded version of the show was critically acclaimed when it was performed, and is now available to rent or buy if you want a wee trip to Oz!

The Phantom of the Opera Live

The gargantuan Phantom production was streamed for free earlier this year but in case you missed it, there's a chance to rent it and watch.

The Lion King

Which do you prefer – the original or the "live action" reimagining? Why not try both? They're all here to get a major "Circle of Life" fix.

Cats

Most people have an opinion on the 2019 movie version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, but you can relive it now regardless on YouTube.

Les Misérables – all-star concert

The smash-hit production featuring Alfie Boe and Michael Ball is available online now – and you can rent it too if you want a quick Les Mis fix!

Rent

If you think that no day but today is a day for Rent, then we have no reason to disagree with you – so actively encourage you give this film version a try.

Newsies

What's better than one version of the beloved Newsies? Two versions! Both the recorded stage production featuring Jeremy Jordan and the original movie are available to watch online.

Peter Pan Live

Another chance to see Christopher Walken revel in the role of Captain Hook for this production.

Beauty and the Beast

A lot of people stuck at home might be hoping that there's more than their provincial lives, so you can escape to the world of Belle in the live-action film or the animated version.

Macbeth

This is the recent version starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard. A brooding, visually beautiful recording, it is directed by Justin Kurzel. A taped version of the Stratford Festival Theatre production is also available.