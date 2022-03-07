Hamilton star Rachel John to release debut album

Hamilton and Girl from the North Country star Rachel John will release her debut album next month.

Titled From My Lips to God's Ear, the album sees John showcase her love of gospel with nine tracks. The lead, "Blessed Assurance", will be released digitally on 18 March.

Executive produced by Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl), the album is produced by Westway Music. Managing director Neil O'Brien said today: "I was introduced to Rachel last year during lockdown by Ramin. When I watched the film and heard the music and saw Rachel's performance, I could hear a great album and we set about working to make it something that would really do justice to the performances.

"The album has been mixed by Tim Hamil under the guidance of our A&R director Rhydian Roberts and we believe we are releasing a stunning debut performance that demonstrates just why Rachel John is one of the leading vocalists of her generation and someone we know will shine brightly in the future."

John made her West End debut in 2005 and has subsequently appeared in We Will Rock You, Sister Act, Memphis, The Bodyguard and more.

The album will be released on 8 April.