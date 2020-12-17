Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Leopoldstadt and more reveal plans for 2021 returns

A variety of stage shows have given hopeful return dates for 2021 – as plans are made for the new year.

Spread across the summer months, Hamilton, Les Misérables (29 May) and Mary Poppins (22 May) are planning to return from May 2021. The eagerly anticipated To Kill a Mockingbird is back on sale and hoping to begin performances that same month, while Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is currently courting an early June 2021 return.

As already revealed, The Phantom of the Opera hopes to return from 5 June (with tickets on sale now), while Tom Stoppard's award-winning play Leopoldstadt is also hoping to recommence its run that same month for a 12-week run. Casting for all of these shows are naturally to be confirmed.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is aiming for a return "before summer 2021", according to the production. Dear Evan Hansen has also confirmed it will be back, but the dates are to be revealed.

Of course, all of this is dependent on the virus but, with a large-scale vaccine roll-out already underway as well as significant developments in rapid testing, predictions seem to be that the summer of 2021 is likely a time when shows can be staged without social distancing within auditoria in the UK.

Fingers are remaining tightly crossed, but for now, there're reasons to be optimistic for the new year. Further West End shows are likely to unveil plans as soon as there is more certainty.