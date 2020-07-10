A special Hamilton conversation episode has been released on Disney Plus today

A brand new conversation episode exploring the meteoric rise of Hamilton has been released on Disney Plus today.

Entitled Hamilton: History Has Its Eyes on You, the show is hosted by ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. It features interviews with the cast and creative teams, including writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Leslie Odom Jr.(Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan and James Madison), Renée Elise Goldsberry, (Angelica Schuyler), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson) and Harvard historian and Professor Annette Gordon-Reed.

"It was an immense pleasure speaking with this talented group," said Roberts. "After you listen to their insights and perspectives it will heighten your viewing of Hamilton. Such an engaging, enlightening conversation."

The filmed Broadway production of Hamilton was released last weekend on Disney Plus, with millions tuning in to watch Miranda's epic.

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.