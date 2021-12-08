WhatsOnStage Logo
Habeas Corpus at Menier Chocolate Factory – first look

The show is playing now

Caroline Langrishe, Ria Jones, Kirsty Besterman, Dan Starkey, Matthew Cottle, Catherine Russell, Jasper Britton
© Manuel Harlan

Production images have been unveiled for Habeas Corpus at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Appearing are Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Caroline Langrishe (Lady Rumpers), Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed) and Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks) will be joined by Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpers), Kelvin O'Mard (Mr Purdue) and Dan Starkey (Sir Percy).

Playing to 27 February 2022, the piece is directed by Patrick Marber, with set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell, movement by E J Boyle, and music and sound design by Adam Cork.

The venue currently has two productions running – Habeas Corpus and Brian and Roger.

Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)
© Manuel Harlan
Dan Starkey (Sir Percy), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Dan Starkey (Sir Percy), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing)
© Manuel Harlan
Dan Starkey, Caroline Langrishe, Katie Bernstein, Kelvin O'Mard, Matthew Cottle, Cathrine Russell, Jasper Britton
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks)
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Cetherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpus)
© Manuel Harlan
Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed)
© Manuel Harlan
Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)
© Manuel Harlan
Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)
© Manuel Harlan
Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)
© Manuel Harlan
Thomas Josling, Katie Bernstein, Catherine Russell, Matthew Cottle, Caroline Langrishe, Jasper Britton
© Manuel Harlan
