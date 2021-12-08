Habeas Corpus at Menier Chocolate Factory – first look

Production images have been unveiled for Habeas Corpus at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Appearing are Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Caroline Langrishe (Lady Rumpers), Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed) and Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks) will be joined by Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpers), Kelvin O'Mard (Mr Purdue) and Dan Starkey (Sir Percy).

Playing to 27 February 2022, the piece is directed by Patrick Marber, with set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell, movement by E J Boyle, and music and sound design by Adam Cork.

The venue currently has two productions running – Habeas Corpus and Brian and Roger.

Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)

© Manuel Harlan

Dan Starkey (Sir Percy), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Dan Starkey (Sir Percy), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing)

© Manuel Harlan

Dan Starkey, Caroline Langrishe, Katie Bernstein, Kelvin O'Mard, Matthew Cottle, Cathrine Russell, Jasper Britton

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks)

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Cetherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpus)

© Manuel Harlan

Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed)

© Manuel Harlan

Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)

© Manuel Harlan

Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)

© Manuel Harlan

Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb)

© Manuel Harlan