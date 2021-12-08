Habeas Corpus at Menier Chocolate Factory – first look

Production images have been unveiled for Habeas Corpus at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Appearing are Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Caroline Langrishe (Lady Rumpers), Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed) and Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks) will be joined by Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpers), Kelvin O'Mard (Mr Purdue) and Dan Starkey (Sir Percy).
Playing to 27 February 2022, the piece is directed by Patrick Marber, with set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell, movement by E J Boyle, and music and sound design by Adam Cork.
The venue currently has two productions running – Habeas Corpus and Brian and Roger.