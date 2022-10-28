Guests including Paul Mescal, Ian McKellen and more celebrate Cabaret's new cast

A variety of special guests made their way to the Kit Kat Club last night to celebrate the new cast of the record-breaking Cabaret revival.

The likes of Paul Mescal, Ian McKellen, Omari Douglas, Jenna Russell, Lydia West, Emma D'Arcy, Phoebe Dynevor, Max Harwood and Lydia Wilson were all in attendance, cheering on the new cast led by Callum Scott Howells and Madeline Brewer.

The production is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Mescal will be appearing on stage in Frecknall's production of A Streetcar Named Desire later this year at the Almeida.