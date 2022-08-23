Paul Mescal, Anjana Vasan and Lydia Wilson to star in Rebecca Frecknall's Streetcar Named Desire

The Almeida's associate director Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret) will direct a new production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

The seminal play will star BAFTA winner Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Stanley, with Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke) as Stella and Lydia Wilson (Walden) as Blanche, with Dwane Walcott (Machinal) as Mitch.

The show will run from 10 December to 4 February 2023, with further cast and creative team to be revealed.

The show marks Frecknall's first production since her record-breaking Cabaret, which continues to run in the West End.

See the full Almeida season here – with two new musicals also included.