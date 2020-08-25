Line-up for Greenwich and Docklands International Festival's NHS tribute shows announced

The line-up for the Greenwich plus Docklands International Festival's tributes to the NHS has been revealed.

The two ceremonies, titled In Memoriam, will take place on 28 and 31 August (book-ending the first weekend of the upcoming outdoor London festival) on Woolwich Common. One hundred and twenty tickets will be available, with priority given to NHS workers. Wider audiences will be able to watch the two shows at a later date online.

Appearing in In Memoriam will be Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, Abiona Omonua with the London String Group and a BSL choir named The Alexandras.

Poets Lemn Sissay, Mark "Mr T" Thompson, and NHS Nurse Molly Case will provide work for the event, as will artistic directors Kwame Kwei-Armah and Jenny Sealey.

Furthermore, actors Nadia Albina, Rakie Ayola, Tanya Franks, Martina Laird, Joseph Millson and Jay Simpson will all entertain during the evenings, as will author of Life As a Unicorn Amrou Al-Kadhi and Greenwich Dance company.

Across the weekend, a giant installation featuring a 36-metre wide circular formation of bed sheets, will be erected in Woolwich.

GDIF's Artistic Director, Bradley Hemmings said today: "Ceremonies have always been an important way in which people can connect emotionally with loss and remembrance. Given the challenging times we have recently been living through and the vision of Luke Jerram's installation, it felt important to create moments of reflection at this year's Festival.

"The contributions, voices and performances that will come together over these two days are our way of showing the Royal Borough of Greenwich's appreciation to the NHS staff and key workers who have given so much in recent months".

The events will all feature social distancing measures to keep outdoor audiences safe.