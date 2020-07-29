Grace Mouat to launch new podcast entitled "Cut to the Grace"

Grace Mouat will release a new podcast, focussing on all things theatre.

Mouat, whose credits include & Juliet and Six, will be chatting in her new online series entitled "Cut to the Grace" with actors, producers and musicians about their time in the industry.

Confirmed guests for the series include Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Alice Fearn, Marisha Wallace, Melanie La Barrie, Oliver Tompsett and Ivan De Freitas.

Mouat is currently the first cover in the award-winning & Juliet, which is playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End and was recently nominated for the most WhatsOnStage Awards of any show in the awards' 20-year history.