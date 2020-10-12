Government-backed ad campaign sparks anger by suggesting ballet dancer 'rethink' and 'reboot' job

A new campaign backed by the UK government has come under fire for suggesting that ballet dancers should 'rethink', 'reboot' and 'reskill'.

As part of QA and the HM Government's "Cyber First" campaign (you can find out more here), an online ad was shown that juxtaposed a picture of a young ballet dancer with a caption saying that "Fatima's next job could be cyber....Rethink. Reskill. Reboot."

Controversy around the "viability" of arts jobs has been raging ever since the Chancellor's most recent jobs support scheme reveal, labelled an "insult" by producer Sonia Friedman. Rishi Sunak has suggested that many professionals (not simply in the arts sector) may have to retrain during the ongoing pandemic with their jobs no longer viable.

While the ad is only one in a series, it was deemed inappropriate given the ongoing closure of many venues due to social distancing. Described as "poor marketing" by some, one Twitter user said they've never "been angrier at a simple advert in [their] life."

The UK government has become the Dad in Billy Elliott pic.twitter.com/XLAxtvd5FX — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) October 12, 2020

Sadly this is real and yes it stinks. But it's also just one of a series. Clearly poor marketing at the current time. Someone needs to read the room! #SaveTheArts pic.twitter.com/J5mIXLRXtH — Nathan Amzi (@theamzi) October 12, 2020

#SaveTheArts I'm not seeing nearly enough people on art twitter talk about this! This ad has popped up on our gov website shortly after Rishi Sunak swore blind he didn't suggest artists retrain into other jobs... If you're not angry, you're not paying attention. pic.twitter.com/zDGnYbVwEm — LRNPage @ Spoopy Season (@LRNPage) October 12, 2020

Thusfar, very little support has been given directly to arts professionals and has only been given to organisations, including today's announced £250 million's worth of grants.

According to the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, the grants are meant to then indirectly aid freelancers by providing opportunities and keep organisations afloat.

Update: Dowden has distanced himself from the ads in a tweet, saying the campaign was 'crass'.