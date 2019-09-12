Girl From The North Country's Rachel John, Gemma Sutton, Katie Brayben and cast in rehearsals

Girl from the North Country returns to the West End for a limited eight-week season and the cast are deep in rehearsals.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, the musical will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 10 December to 1 February, following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto. The production will also open on Broadway in March 2020 at The Belasco Theatre.

The full cast for Girl from the North Country at the Gielgud Theatre includes Daniel Bailey, Colin Bates, Katie Brayben, Anna-Jane Casey, Nicholle Cherrie, David Ganly, Simon Gordon, Steffan Harri, David Haydn, Rachel John, Sidney Kean, Finbar Lynch, Donald Sage Mackay, Gloria Obianyo, Ferdy Roberts, Wendy Somerville, Gemma Sutton, Shaq Taylor and Alan Vicary.

The show is written and directed McPherson, with scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane.

The show originally opened at The Old Vic in July 2017, transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in December and winning two Olivier Awards (Sheila Atim and Shirley Henderson).