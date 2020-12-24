Giles Terera's Hamilton and Me to be published next year

Actor Giles Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, has written an inside account of his time with the show.

Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal will be published next Summer by Nick Hern Books. Based on a journal Terera kept at the time, it's billed as an "an honest, intimate and thrilling look at everything involved in opening a once-in-a-generation production".

Giles Terera said: "When I was asked to play the part of Aaron Burr in Hamilton I knew that it would be both an incredible challenge and an extraordinary journey – one I wanted to learn from as well as enjoy. So, every day, I kept notes on the work and the experience.

"I'm so happy that an experience which has been so life-changing for me might now be of use to students, theatre-makers and anyone who loves Hamilton as much I do."

Lin-Manuel Miranda added: "This is one of the most joyous and clear-eyed approaches to playing a character that I have ever read. I am so grateful Giles took notes on his process and turned them into this book. I was already in awe of his performance; now I'm in awe of his humanity and attention to detail and willingness to share the hard work and magic that goes into it."

More info can be found at hamiltonandme.com