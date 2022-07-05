Giles Terera to star in Othello at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has revealed plans to stage Othello this winter.

Giles Terera, award-winner for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton in the West End, will play the titular role in Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up!)'s production, which has run dates from 23 November in the Lyttelton Theatre.

Joining Terera in the show are Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) as Desdemona and Paul Hilton (The Glass Menagerie) as Iago, while the cast will also include Jack Bardoe, Rory Fleck Byrne, Kirsty J Curtis, Tanya Franks, Gareth Kennerley, Martin Marquez, Amy Newton, Steffan Rizzi and Jay Simpson with further names to be announced.

Dyer's production is designed by Chloe Lamford, while the costume designer is Michael Vale and lighting designer is Jai Morjaria. Music and sound are by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant, the movement director is Lucie Pankhurst and the fight director is Kev McCurdy.

The production will also be broadcast into cinemas via NT Live in 2023.

The National has also revealed that Fay Ripley (Cold Feet) will star in April De Angelis' new comedy Kerry Jackson, directed by Indhu Rubasingham and staged in the Dorfman Theatre.

Set and costume design is by Richard Kent, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, movement director is Lucy Hind and casting director is Juliet Horsley.

Following the life of a restaurant owner in Walthamstow, the show runs from November. Further cast is to be announced.