Cast announced for Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard at the Coliseum

Tony and Olivier Award-winning stage and screen actor Richard McCabe (The Audience, Imperium, The Constant Gardener) will head to the Coliseum this autumn.

The Scottish star will appear as Jack Point in Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard, which is being staged by the ENO for the first time. The show is a "complex caper" set within the Tower of London.

McCabe comments: "I am absolutely thrilled and terrified to be taking on this iconic G&S role! I first visited the Coliseum with my school in 1974 and that evening sparked a lifelong love of opera. It is a dream come true to be treading its hallowed boards."

Jo Davies' production, which sets the material in the early twentieth century, has designs by Anthony Ward, lighting by Oliver Fenwick, video by Andrezj Goulding, sound design by Nick Lidster and choreography by Kay Shepherd. Chris Hopkins leads the ENO orchestra and chorus.

Also cast are Anthony Gregory as Colonel Fairfax, Neal Davies as Sergeant Meryll of the Yeomen, Alexandra Oomens as Elsie Maynard, John Molloy as Wilfred Shadbolt, Heather Lowe as Phoebe Meryll, Steven Page as Sir Richard Cholmondeley, Susan Bickley as Dame Carruthers, Innocent Masuku as Leonard Meryll and Isabelle Peters as Kate.

Beginning on 3 November, under 21s can get free tickets to all performances, with tickets starting at £10. They are available below.