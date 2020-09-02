Giant big top pantomime Aladdin announced with socially distanced audiences

A brand new socially distanced pantomime will take place on the border between Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire this winter.

Set inside a big top tent, the production of Aladdin will see audiences sat on sofas distanced from one another. Running from Tuesday December 15 to Sunday 3 January, the piece is set to star Union J's Jaymi Hensley as the Genie, with full casting to be revealed.

Covered and heated, the auditorium, housed within the Luton Hoo Estate, will have a capacity of 600.

Producer Andy Mills-Brown said: "Like everyone else in the entertainment industry our business has been devastated by Covid-19 but we really are determined that the show must go on.

"We would love to be working with theatres this year but as that just cannot happen at the moment we decided we would do our utmost to ensure the great British institution that is the traditional Christmas pantomime, can go ahead.

"Our production of Aladdin will be unlike any pantomime people have experienced before. The show will take place in the most enchanted setting of a Big Top tent and everyone will have their own personal area with a four-seater sofa.

"It will be different, there's no question about it, but we feel this is the most sensible and exciting way to be able to stage a pantomime that people will feel safe and comfortable at and most importantly, enjoy."