Ghost Quartet musical casting announced at the new Boulevard Theatre

Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon and Zubin Varla will star in the London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet at the newly opened Boulevard Theatre this autumn.

Bawden (Romantics Anonymous), Curradi (Hotel for Criminals), Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Varla (Fun Home) will perform a song cycle about stories themselves – how we tell them, how we hear them, and how they evolve, intertwine and draw us in.

Ghost Quartet is written by the Tony Award-nominated writer of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 Malloy. Bill Buckhurst directs, with musical direction and supervision by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound design by David Gregory and casting by Will Burton.

London's newest theatre, led by Fawn James, director of Soho Estates, and artistic director Rachel Edwards, will open its doors to the public for the first time on 24 October as previews for Ghost Quartet begin.