Get Up, Stand Up! musical reschedules West End premiere

The new Get Up, Stand Up! musical has moved its West End run to this autumn.

Due to run at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in London, the piece is set to star Arinzé Kene in the titular role, with further casting to be announced.

In a message, the piece's producers said "this joyous and uplifting show will be at its best when a full house can enjoy the legendary music of Bob Marley."

The show has therefore been "paused" to give time for restrictions to be eased. The first preview will now take place on 1 October 2021 with an opening night on 20 October.

Based on the life of the iconic Jamaican music maker, the show is directed by Clint Dyer (Death of England: Delroy) with book by Lee Hall.

Patrons will be contacted by the box office or their point of purchase.

The show features choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound by Tony Gayle, costume by Lisa Duncan, video by Tal Yarden, casting by Pippa Ailion and musical direction by Sean Green.