George Devine Award shortlist announced

The shortlist for the 2020 George Devine Award has been unveiled.

Founded in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's first artistic director, the prize recognises new writing and powerful voices of promise.

The shortlist for this year is composed of:

When Great Trees Fall by Dipo Baruwa-Etti

Motherland by Chris Bush

Staying at Stacey's by Annie Jenkins

Does My Bomb Look Big In This? by Nyla Levy

There are no beginnings by Charley Miles

Out of Sorts by Danusia Samal

O, Island! by Nina Segal

The Canary and the Crow by Daniel Ward

The High Table by Temi Wilkey

Previous winner and this year's judge Roy Williams said: "'The quality of the plays on the 2020 Shortlist is exceptional. They are a set of bold, diverse voices representing huge variety in style and subject matter. Amidst a very difficult year for theatre, it felt clear when discussing these plays with my fellow judges that there is a bright future to look towards for new writing when the industry reopens."

Also on this year's panel are previous winner Charlene James, former Royal Court artistic director Ian Rickson, actress Patsy Ferran, director Elayce Ismail and producer Amy Powell Yeates.

The winner will be revealed later this month.