Gatsby musical Cadogan Hall concert performance to be streamed

An online concert revival of Gatsby will take place next month.

The show will star Ross William Wild (Million Dollar Quartet) and Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy in the Dress) in the lead roles of Gatsby and Daisy, alongside Emma Williams (Mrs Henderson Presents), and Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors).

The cast also includes Blake Patrick Anderson (RENT), Chanice Alexander- Burnett (Motown the Musical), Lauren Chinery, Robert Grose, Oliver Mawdsley, Tristan Pegg and Marc Rhys.

The socially-distanced revival will be filmed at Cadogan Hall and subsequently streamed online from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 February 2021. The show runs for two hours and fifteen minutes.

F Scott Fitzgerald's show is adapted by director Linnie Reedman, and with music and lyrics by Joe Evans. It has musical direction by Henry Brennan, design by Justin Williams, lighting by Dom Warwick and costume by Belle Mundi.