Further productions cancel performances for Queen's funeral as SOLT and UK Theatre issue statement

The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre have released a statement regarding the Queen's funeral.

Venues and organisations have been unilaterally cancelling performances next Monday (now set to be a Bank Holiday) and the two organisations have now confirmed the current position regarding theatres and the Queens funeral.

The joint statement reads: "Due to the scheduling of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and out of respect for all who are mourning, most shows in central London have now announced that they will be closing on 19 September.

"Ticketholders will receive an email from their point of purchase with details regarding exchanges and refunds. Throughout the period of national mourning, performances will go ahead as planned but we would advise audiences coming into central London to allow more time for their journeys to and from the theatre from Wednesday when the Queen will be lying in State.

"In regards to the national one minute silence at 8pm on Sunday 18 September, shows that are playing on that evening will mark this prior to curtain up."

Ambassador Theatre Group has also released a statement:

At the same time, Sonia Friedman Productions (who produce shows including Harry Potter and Dreamgirls) have also cancelled all of their UK shows.