Carrie Hope Fletcher, Danielle Steers and Laura Pitt-Pulford join The Witches of Eastwick concert

Further casting has been revealed for The Witches of Eastwick concert at the Sondheim Theatre.

The three witches joining the previously revealed award-winning actor Giles Terera in the show, playing for one night only on 20 June 2022, will be Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers), Danielle Steers (The Cher Show) and Laura Pitt-Pulford (Gypsy) as Sukie, Alexandra and Jane respectively.

The piece, originally seen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2000 before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2001, is being staged in concert by Maria Friedman (Merrily We Roll Along), with further cast to be revealed. Tickets are on sale now.

Terera will lead as the devilish Darryl Van Horne, who arrives in a small town to spice up the life of three residents by granting them magical powers.

The concert has musical staging by Chrissie Cartwright, lighting design by Simon Sherriff, sound design by Adam Fisher and associate direction by Jack McCann.

John Dempsey and Dana P Rowe's musical is based on both the John Updike novel and the cult classic movie of the same name. It toured from 2008 to 2009, with a cast including Marti Pellow and Ria Jones, directed by Nikolai Foster.