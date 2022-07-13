Full casting announced for UK tour of Spike

Exclusive: Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of Spike, the comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman about the life of Spike Milligan, which premiered at the Watermill Theatre earlier this year.

Robert Wilfort (Gavin and Stacey, Bridgerton) will take over the title role, with Patrick Warner (The Crown) also joining the production to play Peter Sellers.

Returning to the production are Jeremy Lloyd as Harry Secombe, Margaret Cabourn-Smith as Janet, James Mack as Denis Main-Wilson / Peter Eton, Ellie Morris as June, and Robert Mountford as BBC Executive. Peter Dukes will join the company as BBC Announcer, as will Tesni Kujore as Myra, and Sam Ducane as Doctor.

Opening at the Cheltenham Everyman from 6 to 10 September, Spike will tour to Malvern, Guildford, Oxford, Salisbury, Brighton, Darlington, Aylesbury, Glasgow, Richmond, Blackpool and Cardiff.

It's directed by Paul Hart, with design by Katie Lias and lighting design by Rory Beaton. The composer is Tayo Akinbode with sound design by Tom Marshall. Anjali Mehra is movement director and Ruth Sullivan is the Foley sound consultant.