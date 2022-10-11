Full cast for Top Hat revival announced

The complete company for Top Hat has been announced, with the show returning for another festive season at the Mill at Sonning.

The hit musical, with book by Howard Jacques and music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, is based on the seminal 1935 film of the same name and has tunes including "Puttin' on the Ritz", "Cheek to Cheek" and "Isn't This a Lovely Day". It follows a man's romantic endeavours as he plots his way across Europe.

Joining the previously revealed Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom) as Jerry Travers will be Billie-Kay (Dale Tremont), Paul Kemble (Horace), and Brendan Cull (Bates), with Julia J Nagle (Madge), Andy Rees (Beddini), and an ensemble featuring Hannah Amin, Joe Boyle, George Deller, Nathan Elwick, Gabriela Gregorian, Leah Harris, Reece Kerridge and Greta McKinnon.

Jonathan O'Boyle's production runs from 16 November to 30 December, with a creative team also set to include choreographer Ashley Nottingham, musical arranger and director Francis Goodhand, set designer Jason Denvir, costume designer Natalie Titchener, sound designer Chris Whybrow and lighting designer Nic Farman. Further creative team members are to be revealed.