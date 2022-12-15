Full cast for Accidental Death of an Anarchist in London announced

Full cast has been announced for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's staging of Dario Fo's Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

First seen in Sheffield earlier this year, the production received a full-house, five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it first ran. It is set in a police station where a series of bureaucratic nightmares cause chaos.

BAFTA Award winner Daniel Rigby will return to the Lyric for the production, following his turn in Noises Off at the venue in 2019. He is joined by Shane David-Joseph (Jerusalem), Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax), Jordan Metcalfe (Jack Absolute Flies Again), Ruby Thomas (Pride and Prejudice) and Howard Ward (Pride and Prejudice).

Directed by Daniel Raggett, the show runs from 13 March to 8 April 2023. Further creative team members for the transfer are to be confirmed by the venue.

Tickets are on sale below.