Frozen extends West End run

The hit stage production of Frozen has extended its West End run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Recently nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, the piece has a cast comprised of Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung (King Agnarr), Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon and company

© Johan Persson

Accessibility wise, the show will have an audio described performance (Sunday 23 January 2022 1pm matinee) and captioned performance (Sunday 30 January 2022 at 5.30pm), and an additional relaxed performance (Sunday 9 October 12.30pm matinee).

It is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Company

© Johan Persson

Based on the record-breaking animated film, the stage show has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical.

The piece is now set to play to October 2022, with new dates set to go on sale on Friday.