Frozen extends run as it breaks Theatre Royal Drury Lane box office records

The award-winning West End run of Frozen has locked in further months in London.

Based on the seminal Disney film (which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year), the piece follows two sisters grappling with the death of their parents and the presence of the elder's ice powers. It has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and is directed by Michael Grandage.

Currently leading the London company are Samantha Barks (Elsa), Emily Lane (Anna), Djavan van de Fliert (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Rhianne Alleyne, Jeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Justin-Lee Jones, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

The show, which picked up seven WhatsOnStage Awards last February following its 2021 premiere, has now extended its run until October 2023 at the recently refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Public booking for new dates opens this Friday.

The show is said to have broken box office records for the venue across the months of November and December, as well as during the festive period.