Frozen celebrates opening night at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Frozen celebrated its West End opening night at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and the whole experience was nothing short of magic.

The Frozen company

The Frozen company

© Danny Kaan

Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks

© Danny Kaan

The company during the curtain call

© Danny Kaan

© Danny Kaan

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Children's casting is by Verity Naughton.

You can also watch footage in the brand-new trailer here:





In the child cast are Minaii.K Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

It is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Obioma Ugoala

© Danny Kaan

Samantha Barks

© Danny Kaan

Stephanie McKeon

© Danny Kaan

Members of the Frozen team

© Danny Kaan

Oliver Ormson

© Danny Kaan

The Frozen company

© Danny Kaan

Craig Gallivan

© Danny Kaan

Richard Frame

© Danny Kaan

Ashley Burchall

© Danny Kaan

Mikayla Jade

© Danny Kaan

Minaii.K, Kanon Narumi, Tilly Raye Bayer, Freya Scott, Asanda Abbie Masike, Sasha Watson-Lobo

© Danny Kaan

Jacob Maynard

© Danny Kaan

Samantha Barks

© Danny Kaan

Oliver Ormson

© Danny Kaan