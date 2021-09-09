WhatsOnStage Logo
Frozen celebrates opening night at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

The musical is on now!

Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks
© Danny Kaan

Frozen celebrated its West End opening night at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and the whole experience was nothing short of magic.

You can read our review from the show here, and also take a look at some of the wonderful post-opening photos captured at the refurbished London venue.

The Frozen company
© Danny Kaan
Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks
© Danny Kaan
The company during the curtain call
© Danny Kaan
The company during the curtain call
© Danny Kaan

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside. Children's casting is by Verity Naughton.

You can also watch footage in the brand-new trailer here:


In the child cast are Minaii.K Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

It is directed by Michael Grandage with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, make-up design by Anne Ford-Coates, musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus and orchestrations by Dave Metzger.

Obioma Ugoala
© Danny Kaan
Samantha Barks
© Danny Kaan
Stephanie McKeon
© Danny Kaan
Members of the Frozen team
© Danny Kaan
Oliver Ormson
© Danny Kaan
The Frozen company
© Danny Kaan
Craig Gallivan
© Danny Kaan
Richard Frame
© Danny Kaan
Ashley Burchall
© Danny Kaan
Mikayla Jade
© Danny Kaan
Minaii.K, Kanon Narumi, Tilly Raye Bayer, Freya Scott, Asanda Abbie Masike, Sasha Watson-Lobo
© Danny Kaan
Jacob Maynard
© Danny Kaan
Samantha Barks
© Danny Kaan
Oliver Ormson
© Danny Kaan
Lauren Chia and Gabriel Mokake
© Danny Kaan
