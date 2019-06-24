Friendsical the Friends musical announces full casting

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming run of Friendsical the Friends musical.

The show will star Jordan Fox (Joey), Sarah Goggin (Monica), Jamie Lee-Morgan (Ross), Thomas Mitchells (Chandler), Ally Retberg (Phoebe) and Charlotte Elisabeth York (Rachel). They will be joined by Duncan Burt (ensemble) and Rebecca Withers (ensemble).

Running from 1 to 25 August, Friendsical will also tour the UK until 2 November. It opens at Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham on 15 July, before heading to Darlington, Derry, Newcastle, Kingson, Malvern, Blackpool, Chelmsford, Southampton and Croydon. The show plays at the Assembly Rooms' Music Hall at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Friendsical follows what happens when Ross' wife leaves him for another woman and Rachel runs back into his life. It features songs such as "(He's her) Lobster!", "Richard's Moustache" and "You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?".

The show is directed by Miranda Larsson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall and associate choreography by Michael Vinsen.